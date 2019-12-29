Video: Steven Gerrard’s passionate reaction after Rangers beat Celtic

Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard celebrated passionately after his Rangers side beat rivals Celtic 2-1 this afternoon.

The former Reds superstar screamed into the camera and he celebrated just like Jurgen Klopp often does at Anfield.

Gerrard celebrated passionately with several of his players and staff, he even jumped into Borna Barisic’s arms.

What a monumental win this was for the Teddy Bears.

Take a look at the Liverpool legend’s reaction to the mammoth victory below:

THAT'S how it feels for Steven Gerrard – massive win for @RangersFC and their boss! ? Reaction on Sky Sports Football right now – and follow our blog: https://t.co/TS1n3JhE4c pic.twitter.com/t1wI1m38N8 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 29, 2019

???????Rangers saem vitoriosos do Celtic Lark 9 anos depois. Passados 9 anos da última vitória do Rangers no Celtic Park, a equipa candada por Steven Gerrard conseguou o feito de acabar com o jejum vencendo o Celtic por 2-1.#teamfutglobal #RangersFC #celticvrangers #Rangers pic.twitter.com/sff5ESy3Uh — Fut Global (@futglobal19) December 29, 2019

This moment will certainly go down as the best of Gerrard’s managerial career to date, Rangers hadn’t beat the Hoops at Celtic Park for over 9 years before today.