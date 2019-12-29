Menu

Video: Steven Gerrard’s passionate reaction after Rangers beat Celtic

Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard celebrated passionately after his Rangers side beat rivals Celtic 2-1 this afternoon.

The former Reds superstar screamed into the camera and he celebrated just like Jurgen Klopp often does at Anfield.

Gerrard celebrated passionately with several of his players and staff, he even jumped into Borna Barisic’s arms.

What a monumental win this was for the Teddy Bears.

Take a look at the Liverpool legend’s reaction to the mammoth victory below:

This moment will certainly go down as the best of Gerrard’s managerial career to date, Rangers hadn’t beat the Hoops at Celtic Park for over 9 years before today.

