Video: Virgil van Dijk’s possible handball before Mane’s goal for Liverpool vs Wolves

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Just before Virgil van Dijk played a pinpoint pass into Adam Lallana that ultimately led to Sadio Mane’s opener for the Reds, the Dutchman looks like he may have handled the ball.

After a heavy touch the superstar defender appears to have controlled the ball slightly using his arm.

Check out Mane’s opener for the Reds here.

There seems to have been plenty of drama regarding the use of VAR during today’s clash, with some viewers left frustrated after the technology ruled out a first Premier League goal for Wolves’ Pedro Neto.

Take a look at the moment below:

It’s clear that the use of VAR needs to be improved dramatically, if it’s found that Van Dijk did actually handle the ball in this incident – Wolves will have been robbed by officials.

