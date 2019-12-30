AC Milan are reportedly deep in discussions with Barcelona over a possible deal for young defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 20-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Toulouse in January, but he has found playing time hard to come by at the Nou Camp as he has been limited to just three appearances so far this season.

With Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti ahead of him in the pecking order, it doesn’t appear as though his situation is about to change any time soon with the reigning La Liga champions, and so an exit could be a sensible move for all concerned.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, talks are ‘well underway’ between Milan and Barcelona directors Paolo Maldini and Eric Abidal over a deal for the talented starlet, with an initial loan deal coupled with an obligation to buy for €20m being touted as the agreement which could be reached.

It’s added that there is no agreement on personal terms as of yet either, and so there is still seemingly a long way to go before a deal is done for a move to take place next month.

That said, Todibo could be a key signing for Milan in the New Year given the ongoing wait for Mattia Caldara to return from his injury nightmare while summer signing Leo Duarte also picked up a serious setback of his own this season.

That has left Mateo Musacchio as captain Alessio Romagnoli’s main partner in defence, but the reported interest in Todibo would suggest that Milan feel as though they need more in that department.

After confirming the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last week, the Rossoneri will perhaps be looking for further reinforcements in January as they continue to languish down in 11th place in the Serie A table, 14 points adrift of the top four after 17 games.