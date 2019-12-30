Arsenal and Tottenham will reportedly battle it out for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga side since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg, scoring three goals in 94 appearances across all competitions. Upamecano is a key reason why Leipzig have conceded the second-least number of goals in the league this season so far.

According to Express, Arsenal and Spurs are both interested in signing the French centre-back and are willing to meet his valuation of £50 million.

Arsenal need some bolstering at the back with the likes of Sokratis and David Luiz struggling for consistency. Spurs have some pretty experienced centre-backs at the moment. However, they might need to sign someone provided Jan Vertonghen doesn’t renew his current contract which expires next summer.

Upamecano is one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga at present and would be a fine addition to either of Arsenal’s or Tottenham’s squad. However, it’ll be interesting to see if Leipzig let go of the 21-year-old as he is one of their most important players and someone they need to be at his best if they are to win the Bundesliga this season.