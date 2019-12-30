Arsenal legend Lee Dixon praised midfielder Lucas Torreira for his performance against Chelsea.

The Gunners ended 2019 on a low as they lost 1-2 to Frank Lampard’s side at the Emirates yesterday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameayang’s first-half header saw Arsenal take the lead before two late goals form Jorginho and Tammy Abraham saw Chelsea secure all three points. The win was the Blues’ first over the Gunners at the Emirates since January 2016. The loss meant that Arsenal have now won just three of their last 20 matches.

Following the match, Dixon praised Torreira for his performance. The Gunners legend wrote on Twitter: “Lots better shape today for Arsenal. Defence had some protection for an hour. Torreira was everywhere best I’ve seen him play. Goalkeeping mistake unusual. Then a ‘revert to type’ goal conceded very disappointing. Hope Chambers is not too bad.”

Torreira produced a fine performance from the middle of the park yesterday and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to see the Uruguayan international produce similar performances during the latter half of the season.

Following yesterday’s defeat, Arsenal are now 12th in the Premier League table with 24 points, 11 behind the top four.

The Gunners play their first match of 2020 against Manchester United on Wednesday at the Emirates.