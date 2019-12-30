Classy reaction from Arsenal stars as they get behind Bernd Leno after blunder

Arsenal impressed against Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday, but a late collapse saw them come away empty-handed in a 2-1 defeat.

It was a damaging blow for Mikel Arteta’s men as ultimately they had the chance to close the gap on their rivals in the battle for a top-four finish.

However, they saw that deficit increase at the weekend, and it started after an error from goalkeeper Bernd Leno which presented Jorginho with a simple tap-in to find an equaliser, as seen in the video below.

The German shot-stopper misjudged a ball into the box as it sailed over his outstretched hand and into the feet of the Chelsea midfielder, and while that was a huge blow for Arsenal, they couldn’t even hold on for a point in a desperately disappointing setback for all concerned.

That said, the squad have shown their class on Instagram as they’ve got behind Leno after he posted a downbeat message on his account.

As seen in his post below, Reiss Nelson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sokratis, Dani Ceballos and Alexandre Lacazette all showed their support for their teammate with a string of nice messages to try and lift his spirits.

‘We go again together’, wrote Sokratis, while Alexandre Lacazette posted: “WeAreTogetherLenox.”

Dani Ceballos posted: “You are big. Let’s go friend”, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added: “Best players have some bad days as well.”

Those are gestures that he would undoubtedly have appreciated, and for Arsenal and Leno it’s about putting that result behind them and focusing on the visit of Man Utd on Wednesday night in another crunch clash.

Arsenal remain down in 12th place in the Premier League table, seven points behind United and a further four points adrift of Chelsea in fourth. With that in mind, they can ill-afford too many more slip-ups and need to start picking up wins to build on the positives seen under Arteta thus far.