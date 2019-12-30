Thierry Henry could reportedly be considered as an option for the Barcelona job in the event that Ernesto Valverde’s contract isn’t extended.

The Catalan giants have been successful domestically under their current coach but they have fallen short in Europe and haven’t always convinced in terms of their playing style and meeting the high expectations that come with it.

As noted by Sport, the club and Valverde have an option to extend his current deal for another 12 months when it runs down in June, and so they will have to come to a decision in the coming months over whether or not they wish to continue together.

However, in the event that they decide to split, it has been suggested that Henry could emerge as an option to be appointed as Valverde’s successor.

Despite his relatively underwhelming coaching career thus far which has now taken him to Montreal Impact, it’s noted how Henry fits the mould in terms of understanding the culture and demands at Barcelona while he is close with sporting director Eric Abidal.

Further, having played alongside some of the senior players and with a number of French stars in the current squad, the pieces could fit into place to make it a gamble, but an understandable one.

Nevertheless, the first big decision needed will be on whether or not Valverde continues for another year and that arguably won’t be made until nearer the end of the current campaign to see how Barcelona are faring in their bid to win major honours this season.

In the event that they opt for a change, it will then take an agreement to prise Henry away from his commitment to Montreal Impact, and a final decision on the Frenchman being the right man for the job.

With all that in mind, it seems a long way off still but Henry could become a genuine candidate if Valverde departs.