Five-man Man Utd transfer shortlist touted after missing out on Erling Haaland

Man Utd missed out on the signing of talented starlet Erling Haaland after his move to Dortmund was confirmed at the weekend, and so they’ll now have to switch their focus elsewhere.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 19-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants from RB Salzburg for just €20m after a hugely impressive start to this season.

The report notes how Man Utd and Juventus were also said to be heavily interested in the Norwegian starlet, but both European giants missed out and will now have to switch their focus elsewhere.

As per the Daily Mail, United could have up to five alternative targets in mind for January, and while they aren’t all the same type of player as Haaland in terms of an out-and-out goalscorer, it could be argued that they could all add a new dynamic and fresh threat in the final third for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard, Saul Niguez, Christian Eriksen and James Maddison are all specifically named as touted targets, and so firstly it remains to be seen if Man Utd launch bids for any of the players in question, and further if they are successful in doing a deal in the New Year.

Given the quality and importance that all five players hold for their respective clubs, it’s difficult to see a scenario in which they allow them to leave midway through the campaign.

In turn, perhaps Man Utd and Solskjaer will need to be patient until the end of the season and not feel forced into buying just because they missed out on Haaland.

Their recent upturn in form has lifted them back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial leading their charge over the last two games. With that in mind, perhaps they will feel confident that they have enough until the summer.