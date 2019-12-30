Liverpool legend Graeme Suness is of the opinion that Philippe Coutinho’s transfer made the Reds a proper team.

The Brazilian international made a pretty good name for himself during his spell at Anfield but eventually left the club for Barcelona on a £142 million transfer as claimed by numerous sources including BBC.

SEE MORE: Liverpool investigate alleged incident between Wolves ace and ball boy during win

Souness feels that Liverpool became a proper team following Coutinho’s departure which helped bring in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. As quoted by the Daily Star, the former Scottish international said: “Maybe, for the neutral, they were a better watch a couple of years ago. But when they got rid of Coutinho and brought in Van Dijk and Alisson, that’s when they made that jump. All of a sudden they’re a proper team.”

Van Dijk and Alisson are two of Liverpool’s most expensive signings and it’s fair to say that Coutinho’s departure helped Liverpool raise funds for those transfers. Both players have been influential for the Reds’ recent successes.

Liverpool have been terrific this season so far, losing just two matches across all competitions so far. They are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and unless they drop points,it seems very unlikely that anyone other than Jordan Henderson will lift the trophy in May.

Liverpool’s first match of 2020 is against Sheffield United on Saturday.