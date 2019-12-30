Arsenal youngster Joe Willock has said that the players are behind new manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has so far managed two games in-charge of the Gunners but they have won neither of them. Yesterday, Arsenal lost to Chelsea at home for the first time since January 2016. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in front before late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham won the match for the Blues.

Following the match, Willock praised Arteta and said that he has the backing of the Arsenal players. As quoted by Goal.com, the 20-year-old said: “We tried to give a lot of energy and tried to help each other out but unfortunately we lost. We just need to keep positive, we all believe in each other and we know that we’re halfway through the season and we need to push on. We’re looking forward to the next game and hopefully, we can show the energy for a full 90 minutes.”

Arsenal may not have had the results they’ve wanted in the two matches under Arteta so far but their performances on the pitch seem to have improved. The Gunners are now 12th in the Premier League table with 24 points, 11 behind the top four. Arsenal’s first match of 2020 is against Manchester United at the Emirates on Thursday and will be hoping to register their first win under Arteta.