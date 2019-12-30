Romelu Lukaku has revealed that his spell at Manchester United helped him mature as a player and as a person.

The Belgian striker joined the Red Devils from Everton in the summer of 2017 and went on to play 96 matches for them, scoring 42 goals while providing 13 assists.

Lukaku was far from prolific during his final season for United though, scoring just 15 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, and he eventually left Old Trafford and joined Inter Milan during the summer.

Despite the disappointing way in which his spell ended in Manchester, Lukaku said that his two-season stint with Manchester United wasn’t a bad experience and helped him grow as a player and person.

As quoted by Goal.com, the 26-year-old said: “The period there had made me calmer. I don’t look at it in a negative way; it really helped me mentally to be ready and to grow as a player and as a person. I will never see it as a bad experience because it helped me be where I am today.”

Lukaku has been in fine form for Inter this season so far, amassing 14 goals and three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. Provided he maintains his form, the Belgian international could end up helping the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title.

Antonio Conte’s side play their first match of 2020 against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo next weekend.

As for United, they’ve scored 32 goals in 20 league games without Lukaku so far this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going in a different direction in attack with a long-term vision in mind with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood leading their charge now.

In turn, it appears as though the split has worked out relatively well for both parties, and it’s good to see that there are no hard feelings as far as Lukaku is concerned.