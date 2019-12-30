Ian Wright urges Mikel Arteta to ‘get rid’ of Arsenal defender

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to ‘get rid of’ players like defender Shkodran Mustafi whilst speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day 2.

Mustafi has struggled since joining the Gunners three-and-a-half-years ago for a fee in excess of £35m, as per BBC Sport.

Wright slammed Mustafi for his role in the buildup to Chelsea’s winning goal, the Germany international backed off of Tammy Abraham and the ace eventually charged towards goal before scoring.

Here’s what Wright had to say on Mustafi while analysing Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea;

“Mustafi was absolutely petrified of him [Tammy Abraham],”

“You have got someone like Arteta coming in but there’s nothing you can do to coach a defender of his experience now, those are the type of players he’s got to be looking to get rid of.”

Whilst Mustafi certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations since joining the north London outfit, the 27-year-old isn’t the only underperforming star for the Gunners.

Arteta will be targeting the first win of his managerial his career when his side take on rivals Manchester United on New Years Day.

The Spaniard has a massive chance to get the Arsenal fans on the team’s side with a victory against the Red Devils, a defeat on the other hand could massively impact the side’s morale.

Some supporters aren’t likely to be happy if the Gunners lose another big game after their defeat to Chelsea last time out.

Considering how shaky Arsenal’s defence has been in recent years, most top sides will always have the chance to score, until this changes the Gunners will find it difficult to return to their former glory.