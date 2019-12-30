Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham could reportedly be closing in on signing a new contract with the club as he enjoys a breakout season.

The 22-year-old has been given an opportunity to lead the line for the Blues this year under Frank Lampard, and he has responded with 14 goals and five assists in 27 appearances.

His current deal runs until 2022, and as noted by the Metro earlier this month, it had been suggested that contract talks with Chelsea to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge had perhaps stalled.

However, as seen in his tweet below, reputable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now suggested that Abraham could be closer to putting pen to paper than initially thought, and that would be a huge boost for all concerned.

After scoring the winner against Arsenal on Sunday, the forward has shown his quality this season and an ability to produce at the top level after previously impressing out on loan.

In turn, it could be argued that he has done enough to secure a long-term future at Chelsea, and so a new deal would be a reward for that good form to remove any doubts over where he will be in the coming years.

That said, it remains to be seen if an official announcement is made any time soon to confirm that a new contract has been signed, but based on Romano’s tweet below, it sounds as though an agreement may not be too far off.

Lampard hasn’t been afraid to give his young players a chance to impress this season and for the most part, they’ve responded well and produced to get results.

As noted by the Metro above, the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount have all signed new contracts in recent months, and so the club will also surely be delighted if they can wrap up Abraham’s long-future too to add to that core group.