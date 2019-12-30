Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Xherdan Shaqiri could be out of action for ten days.

The Swiss international was omitted from the matchday squad for yesterday’s match against Wolves at Anfield. Klopp said that that Shaqiri has a minor injury and could be out for upto ten days. As quoted by Liverpool’s official website, the Reds manager to;d BBC Sport: “Shaqiri should have started but last night he felt a little bit the hamstring. Now he’s out, not for long but maybe a week or 10 days.”

Even if he’s out for a week, Shaqiri could miss Liverpool’s first two matches of 2020 against Sheffield United and Everton. The 28-year-old has made just nine appearances this season so far, scoring a goal against Everton.

Shaqiri will be needed to be in his condition because sooner or later, Klopp is bound to rotate his squad so as to not wear any player out. The 28-year-old will most likely miss Liverpool’s next two fixtures but it’ll be interesting to see if he makes the matchday squad for their third match of 2020 which is against Tottenham in London.