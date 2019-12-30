According to the Mirror, Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Vitesse Arnhem left-back Max Clark. The 23-year-old has been making waves in the Eredivisie this season.

Clark, who started his career with Championship outfit Hull City, has three assists to his name this season.

The Mirror add that the full-back’s crossing statistics are very impressive, this would make him a perfect target for the Reds.

Part of Jurgen Klopp’s unique system with the Merseyside outfit is the surprise fact that the full-backs are actually the two most creative players in the side.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are seen as the players that start attacking moves for the side, their fierce ability going forward is reflected by their number of assists.

The Mirror claim that Clark could return to England in the January transfer window, Vitesse may have to cash in on the ace while he’s hot as he only has 18 months left on his current contract.

The Reds could do with cover for Robertson at left-back, midfield general James Milner usually deputises when the Scotsman is being rested or injured.

Clark would be a solid backup option for the Reds, with the ace still just 23 years old, he’s got plenty of time to develop – something that will no doubt be accelerated when he begins working closely with a player of Robertson’s calibre.