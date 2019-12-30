Man Utd have reportedly decided to step up their pursuit of Jadon Sancho after top target Erling Haaland opted to join Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old had been in demand after making a brilliant impact for RB Salzburg this season, and he opted to take the next step in his career with Dortmund despite interest from the likes of Man Utd and Juventus.

While that setback will have been a disappointment for the Red Devils as they look to bolster their attacking options, it has now been suggested that the failure to land Haaland could ultimately see them switch their focus to Sancho instead.

As reported by The Sun, the England international is said to be valued at £100m by the Bundesliga giants, and so it remains to be seen if United are willing to meet their demands to prise him away next year.

Perhaps the signing of Haaland to further strengthen their frontline could also make it easier to convince them to let Sancho go, but there is no doubt over the quality and influence that he has had on Dortmund since his switch.

The 19-year-old has bagged 26 goals and 36 assists in 79 appearances for the German outfit in what has been an impressive stint thus far as he has also broken into the England squad under Gareth Southgate too.

However, he could be heading back to the Premier League in the near future if Man Utd opt to step up their pursuit and make an offer which could persuade Dortmund to green light an exit.

It won’t be straight-forward though, as The Sun have also reported on Monday that rivals Chelsea have been made favourites to sign Sancho as he would prefer a return to London.

In turn, there is a potential threat that Man Utd miss out on two of their top transfer targets, and that would be a major blow for Solskjaer.