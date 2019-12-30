Rather surprisingly, Man Utd have been linked with a swoop for winger Cengiz Under amid reports linking a number of Roma stars with an exit.

Injuries have dogged the 22-year-old this season, but he’s bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 75 appearances for the Italian giants since joining them in 2017.

However, as noted by LaRoma24.it, he has been named as one of several Roma players who could be on their way out next year.

Interestingly, Man Utd are specifically named as a potential destination for the Turkish ace, although it’s added that it could take an offer of around €40m to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico.

The Red Devils arguably left themselves short in attack over the summer by offloading Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez with only Daniel James coming in to bolster their attack.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could target reinforcements in that department from January onwards, and based on the report above, it sounds as though Under could be an option to arrive at Old Trafford in 2020.

It isn’t the first time that Under has been linked with a move to Man Utd, as The Sun reported on possible interest from the Premier League giants in January earlier this year.

With that in mind, it perhaps isn’t as random as it first appears. That said, time will tell if United are in the market for a player who can provide more width, pace, technical quality and a goal threat to complement others in the squad.

Given the transfer strategy under Solskjaer thus far, Under would seem to fit the mould, but that touted €40m price-tag is also a possible stumbling block particularly given how he has had a slow season to this point.