Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero said that it is very difficult for them to catch up with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side ended 2019 by beating Sheffield United 2-0 thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne. City are currently third in the Premier League table with 41 points, 14 behind leaders Liverpool.

SEE MORE: Pep Guardiola makes title race claim following Wolves defeat

Following the match, Aguero said that it will be very difficult for his team to catch up with the Reds in the league table. As quoted by Goal.com, the Argentine international said: “Now, Liverpool is too hard. We have to focus just on winning because we need to play Champions League next season.”

In the past, we have seen Liverpool being unable to win the Premier League despite having a long lead halfway through the season. However, this time it seems highly unlikely that the Reds will drop many points from their remaining matches. Right now, the best Manchester City can do is to try and finish in second position as they are just a point behind Leicester City.

Guardiola’s side play their first match of 2020 against Everton on Wednesday.