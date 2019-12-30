Manchester United add new goalkeeping coach after David de Gea’s dip in form

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have boosted their coaching ranks with the addition of Craig Mawson from Burnley.

Mawson will work alongside United’s senior goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis to train the Manchester outfit’s first team stoppers David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant.

The Mail add that Mawson will join up with the Red Devils this week, some fans will be hoping that the ace can work wonders with De Gea as soon as possible given his concerning form.

The Spaniard made a costly mistake in the Manchester outfit’s defeat to Watford, De Gea let slip of Ismaila Sarr’s volley which led to the ball hitting the back of the net.

De Gea was recently handed a new marquee contract by the Red Devils, the Guardian report that the Spaniard’s new four-year deal will net him a staggering £350,000-a-week.

After plying his trade in the lower leagues, Mawson became a goalkeeping coach in Burnley’s academy and he seems to have made quite the name for himself.

Mawson was awarded the FA’s goalkeeping coach of the year award in 2015 and also has experience working with the Clarets’ first-team.

Burnley have had a good track record with goalkeepers in recent years, Nick Pope and Tom Heaton (now with Aston Villa) have established themselves as part of the England squad over the last couple of years after their impressive performances in the Premier League.

De Gea has fallen off his pedestal as the top keeper in the league and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that the 29-year-old can rediscover the ability that earned him a mega contract.