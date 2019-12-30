Tim Sherwood is of the opinion that Manchester United can finish the Premier League in fourth position this season ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Red Devils didn’t have the best of starts to 2019/20 but have done pretty well lately. Currently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are fifth in the Premier League table with 31 points, just four behind Tottenham.

Sherwood feels that Manchester United are the favorites of finishing fourth in the league ahead of the Blues and Jose Mourinho’s side. As quoted by Metro, the former Spurs manager said: “Out of the three we are talking about, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United, I would have them as favourites, I would have Manchester United as favourites. Because I think they are only going to improve. They need to get that level of consistency, they cannot suffer the performances they had against Watford – a team who couldn’t beat anyone – and then they get turned over.

“They are very good against the top teams, we are going to see that now. They’ve got Arsenal away, Wolves away, Man City at home, that’s normally when they are at their best, when a team comes out and plays against them and believes they can beat them.”

Manchester United have the team which is more than capable of finishing in the Premier League top four this season. However, it won’t be a very simple task for them as Chelsea and Spurs are bound to fight for that fourth position. A lot of the club’s hopes will be pinned on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford who have scored 12 and seven Premier League goals respectively.

Manchester United play their first fixture of 2019 against Arsenal on Thursday.