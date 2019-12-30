According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Roma have offered Manchester United €15m plus €3m in bonuses for Chris Smalling, the total value of this deal – including the potential add-ons, would be £15m.

Schira also claims that the Serie A giants are willing to offer the 30-year-old centre-back a five-year contract worth €3.2m (£2.7m) a season.

England international Smalling has been solid for Roma since joining on loan this summer, the stalwart has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Paulo Fonseca’s side so far this season.

With United declining recently, it’s fair to say that Smalling’s dealt with more than his fair share of struggles over the last couple of years and it’s great to see him back to his best.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted for younger options at the heart of defence since taking over at United, with marquee signing Harry Maguire usually partnering Victor Lindelof.

With Roma sitting fourth in Serie A, Smalling will be hoping to use his vast experience with United to help the Italian side secure a Champions League place for next season.