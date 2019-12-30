Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly a top target for David Moyes in January after he returned to West Ham Utd.

As confirmed on the club’s official site, Moyes was announced as Manuel Pellegrini’s successor on Sunday as he returns for his second spell with the Hammers.

They’ll be hoping that he can lead them out of relegation trouble as they sit in a precarious position above the drop zone in 17th place after 19 games, just a point above Aston Villa.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing so, West Ham could back him in the January transfer window and according to The Sun, Giroud has already been touted as his top target.

The 33-year-old has struggled at Chelsea so far this season as he has been limited to just seven appearances across all competitions with Frank Lampard preferring Tammy Abraham to lead his line.

With that in mind, an exit could be a tempting solution for the French international to secure more playing time as he’ll also want to ensure he’s part of the France squad for EURO 2020 next summer.

While he would still face competition for places at West Ham with Sebastien Haller an obvious threat, Giroud may see leaving Stamford Bridge as the best choice for himself while it would also provide him with an opportunity to stay in London if he did make the short trip to West Ham.

Further, his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season, and so rather than losing him for nothing in the summer, perhaps the Blues will be open to selling in January if they have no intention of offering new terms to the stalwart.

Given West Ham have managed to score just 21 goals in 19 league games so far this season, giving them one of the worst goalscoring tallies in the top flight, it’s clear that they could do with attacking reinforcements for the second half of the campaign.

Giroud’s quality, experience and knowledge of the Premier League could ensure he’s the ideal man to make an immediate impact for Moyes.