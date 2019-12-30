Paul Pogba misses Man United training ahead of mammoth Arsenal clash

According to an injury update on Manchester United’s official website, superstar Paul Pogba was one of the Red Devils stars to miss this morning’s training session.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are preparing for a hectic period that will see them play three games in six days, the busy schedule starts with a mammoth clash against rivals Arsenal on New Years Day.

Pogba recently returned from an injury that lasted almost three months, the Frenchman featured in United’s Premier League clashes with Watford and Newcastle – but missed the side’s win over Burnley.

United’s official website states that he was ‘rested’ for the trip to Turf Moor, this is completely understandable given his lengthy layoff, it may take the World Cup winner some time to get back to full fitness.

The United faithful shouldn’t worry too much just yet though as United’s statement also reveals that players’ absences from this morning’s session doesn’t necessarily deem them ‘unavailable for action.’

Solskjaer’s men have will be looking for their third consecutive win against the Gunners, the Manchester outfit are sitting fifth in the league after picking up some good results in the last month which have made up for a slow start to the season.