(Photo) Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo wears PSG shirt in Argentina

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been pictured wearing Paris Saint-Germain’s home shirt, some United supporters will be shocked when they see this tomorrow morning.

Rojo looks like he decided to wear the French giants’ home shirt whilst touring his boyhood club Estudiantes. The Argentina international made a name for himself at his hometown club before moving to Europe.

The centre-back doesn’t seem like he’s part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, as he’s only made 9 appearances across all competitions this season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the aggressive defender has been granted time off by the Red Devils ahead of a potential exit in the January transfer window.

Check out the snap of Rojo rocking PSG’s mighty fine home shirt:

? ¡En casa y en familia! Marcos Rojo se encuentra en el @EstadioHirschi recorriendo y conociendo nuestro nuevo hogar ¡Bienvenido Marquitos! ?? pic.twitter.com/QnPhkiJP2o — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) December 30, 2019

Marcos Rojo visitou seu velho clube, Estudiantes, enquanto usava uma camisa do PSG. pic.twitter.com/YUzFAb6aaS — Manchester United Brasil (@unitedbrazilian) December 30, 2019

Marcos Rojo usando a camisa do PSG. Pena que ninguém liga. pic.twitter.com/BpN22tgKCu — ILoveUnitedBR (@ILoveUnitedBR) December 30, 2019

From the pictures above, it seems as though Rojo is completely oblivious to what he’s actually done. We’ll certainly miss his enigmatic character if he’s to leave the Red Devils in January.