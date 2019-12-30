According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are concerned with the lack of playing time that promising defender Jesus Vallejo has received at Wolves and are therefore prepared to cut short his loan spell with the Premier League side.

Vallejo has only made seven appearances for the Midlands outfit this season, just two of these came in the Premier League and the Spaniard’s last outing was exactly two months ago.

AS add that Los Blancos would end the loan move with a hope of finding the 22-year-old regular football elsewhere.

The report claims that Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and La Liga outfit Leganes are just some of the sides that are being tipped with potential loan swoops for the ace.

Despite Vallejo’s struggle to get minutes so far this season, the youngster’s pedigree and potential can’t be questioned.

The central defender captained Spain’s Under-21s side to the European Championships this summer, it’s clear to see that the ace is regarded as a top talent in his homeland.

Given Wolves’ fierce defensive reputation, there’s really no shame in the ace not managing to break into Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.