Arsenal legend Ian Wright is of the opinion that the Gunners have improved under new manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard hasn’t had a very good start to his managerial spell with the North London club drawing to Bournemouth before ending 2019 with a home defeat to Chelsea. Arsenal took the lead against the Blues yesterday thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, two late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham saw the Gunners lose to Chelsea at home for the first time since January 2016.

Wright said that Arsenal have improved under Arteta so far. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the North London club’s former striker told on Match of the Day: “When you look at the two games there’s definite improvement in Arsenal.You just think what they could have done had they gone with the appointment after the Leicester game at the international break. It’s one and two touch all the way and its really quick. Fantastic zip, the fans should be happy with what they’re seeing at the moment but give Chelsea credit for what they’ve done today.”

Arsenal may not have gotten the results but they did play well in their last two matches. Many of their players including Mesut Ozil impressed in those fixtures. However, the Gunners need to get the wins as right now, even reaching the top six looks tough for them. Following yesterday’s defeat, Arsenal slipped to 12th in the Premier League table, 11 points behind the top four.

The Gunners’ first start 2020 with a tough match as they take on Manchester United at the Emirates.