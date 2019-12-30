Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reportedly keen on blocking Arturo Vidal from leaving the club as he considers him a valuable player in the squad.

The 32-year-old midfield stalwart has featured 19 times so far this season, scoring five goals and providing an assist along with his combativeness and work-rate.

However, with a significant number of those outings coming off the bench, it has led to speculation over his future at the Nou Camp as Vidal will no doubt want a more prominent role at this stage of his career.

As reported by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, negotiations are said to be ongoing between Barcelona and Inter over a move for the Chilean international, who the Catalan giants value at around €20m, with a loan and obligation to buy formula being touted.

It’s noted that there is no agreement on terms between the two clubs as of yet, and the situation could become even more complicated now as it’s suggested that Valverde wants to block the exit of Vidal as he still considers him an important part of his plans.

Further, it’s suggested that sporting director Eric Abidal supports his coach on the matter, and so it remains to be seen if Barcelona can be convinced to let Vidal go in January or if they will leave Inter and Antonio Conte disappointed in their pursuit of the former Juventus and Bayern Munich ace.

Barcelona have countless options in midfield with Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Frenkie de Jong and Arthur all vying for a starting berth too.

However, it could be argued that Vidal offers a different dynamic in that department and has proven to be useful in attack too as he has played an important role thus far.

That said, unless he becomes a regular starter, doubts will perhaps remain over his future but it seems as though Valverde in particular has no intention of green lighting a sale in the New Year.