Video: Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma caught dipping jam sandwich into hot chocolate by Tammy Abraham

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has captured teammate Kurt Zouma eating a strange lunch at the Blues’ training ground.

Abraham uploaded a clip of the defender dipping a jam sandwich into a hot chocolate before eating it to his Instagram.

The Chelsea striker captioned the clip with: “There is only one Kurt Zouma”, accompanying the post with three face palm emojis.

We’ve honestly never seen anything like this, how did Zouma even come across this strange food combination:

Kurt Zouma dips his jam sandwiches in hot chocolate. A red card offence? (via tammyabraham1/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xjcUGpchoK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 30, 2019

Jam sandwich and a hot chocolate ??? Tammy Abraham isn't impressed with Kurt Zouma's breakfast ? ? IG:tammyabraham1 pic.twitter.com/PHi7Zn242c — Goal (@goal) December 30, 2019

We’ve never seen such a strange combination before, the fact that Zouma didn’t even gag after taking a bite makes us even more shocked.