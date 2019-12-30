Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma caught dipping jam sandwich into hot chocolate by Tammy Abraham

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has captured teammate Kurt Zouma eating a strange lunch at the Blues’ training ground.

Abraham uploaded a clip of the defender dipping a jam sandwich into a hot chocolate before eating it to his Instagram.

The Chelsea striker captioned the clip with: “There is only one Kurt Zouma”, accompanying the post with three face palm emojis.

We’ve honestly never seen anything like this, how did Zouma even come across this strange food combination: 

