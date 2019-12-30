Video: Conor Coady in passionate rant over VAR after controversy in Wolves loss at Liverpool

Wolves fell to a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday but the game didn’t pass without controversy involving VAR.

Sadio Mane scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game, but the visitors felt as though there was a handball in the build-up.

While a VAR check was carried out, Adam Lallana was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his shoulder which looked like the correct decision after replays, but there was also a potential handball from Virgil van Dijk before the initial pass was played.

As seen in the video below, that was one contentious area that Wolves defender Conor Coady was not happy about, and neither was he too impressed about the goal that was disallowed for the visitors due to a marginal offside call.

It’s not the first time that Wolves have felt hard done by courtesy of a VAR decision, and there is little doubt that many fans and others involved in the game will understand and perhaps even share their frustration and anger over the situation.