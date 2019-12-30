Real Madrid and Karim Benzema are both reportedly keen to reach an agreement on a contract renewal to extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

Despite now being 32 years of age, the Frenchman has been in fine form in recent times as he’s bagged 16 goals and seven assists in just 23 appearances so far this season.

Having also put his injury troubles behind him, it looks as though he is enjoying another positive period in his career and he will hope that he can continue to produce in the months ahead.

With that form in mind, it appears as though Benzema has worked his way towards opening up the possibility of signing a contract renewal to extend his stay in the Spanish capital, having already been with Los Blancos for 10 years.

After scoring well over 200 goals for the club and winning countless trophies including two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, Benzema has undoubtedly played a major role in their success over the last decade and now it appears as though he could be staying for a little while longer.

According to AS, both the forward himself and Real Madrid want to extend his current deal, which runs until 2021, by up to two more years, which in turn could see him play out the last few years in his career at the top level in the Spanish capital.

Further, it’s added that informal contact over talks has been made between the respective parties, while Zinedine Zidane is said to approve of the decision as he seemingly continues to get the best out of his compatriot to continue to lead the line for his side effectively.

AS suggest that Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon hold an interest in Benzema, but if he were to put pen to paper on a new deal with Real Madrid, that would surely end speculation over his future and be a major sign of commitment from both parties to continue together in the years to come.