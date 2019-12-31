It does seem like this kind of transfer will become more common in the next few years.

A talented youngster will decide to leave an elite club because they know they’re unlikely to get a chance in the first team, but once they excel somewhere else then the original club will pay through the nose to bring them back.

According to Diario via Football Espana, Barcelona have launced a formal offer to bring Dani Olmo back to the club from Dinamo Zagreb. Interestingly they say that he went to Croatia as part of the deal that saw Barca sign Alen Halilovic a few years ago.

Halilovic hasn’t shone since his move, while Olmo has been an absolute star for Dinamo and has even impressed in the Champions League. He can play anywhere across the front line or in midfield, so he could be a welcome addition for Barca right now.

When you consider he also scored on his Spain debut this year, it’s no surprise that the report indicates that he should cost at least €35m, which would be a big fee for Dinamo, but also seems perfectly affordable for Barcelona.

As of now the report states that the bid was rejected by Dinamo, so it remains to be seen if Barcelona go back with more money to convince them to sell.