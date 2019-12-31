Barcelona star hints at a new contract despite turning 33 next year

There’s usually two sides of Barcelona when it comes to players getting older and extending their contracts.

It seems like home grown players are given preferential treatment and can stay as long as they want to if they are still contributing. If you look at Xavi, Iniesta and Puyol they probably stayed too long but there was never an indication that the club wanted to force them out, the same will surely happen with Lionel Messi.

On the flip side, they can be ruthless when it comes to replacing older players who haven’t come through the academy. Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto’o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were all moved on when they were still contributing, so it should be interesting to see what they do with Luis Suarez.

It’s possible that his friendship with Messi might help him when it comes to staying, but a recent report from Sport has indicated that he won’t be going anywhere soon. Speaking about his future, the Uruguayan said:

“I am very happy at the club. I have always given my all. The statistics and the numbers back that up, I think I am still at the top of my game and when it’s time to talk, we will come to an (agreement).”

They are reliant on him to lead the line and he is turning 33 next January, so it does make you think they might look for a replacement very soon.

Time will tell if he does go on to get a new contract and extend his stay, but it looks like he has no plans to leave for now.