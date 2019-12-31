Barcelona forward Luis Suarez reportedly rejected a big-money offer from China over the summer as he wanted to stay with the Catalan giants instead.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a glittering spell with the reigning La Liga champions, scoring 190 goals and providing 105 assists in 268 appearances for the club.

However, as he prepares to turn 33 in January, he has conceded himself publicly on several occasions that he understands if Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for him.

With that in mind, perhaps the idea of moving on crossed his mind this past summer, but according to Mundo Deportivo, not even a lucrative offer from China could convince him to leave the Nou Camp this year as he wanted to remain for at least one more season.

Various reasons are touted for that decision in the report above including the desire to try and win the Champions League again with his close friend Lionel Messi, while there was talk of a return to Barcelona for Neymar, which is still ongoing as noted by the Sun,

That could have seen the attacking trident brought back together while MD also note that Suarez and his family are settled in Catalonia, and so not even the big-money offer from China was enough to convince him to uproot them and start a new challenge at this stage of his career.

Time will tell if that changes next year as he enters the final few years of his playing career before hanging up his boots, but with 13 goals and nine assists in 21 games to his name already this season, it was seemingly the right decision for all concerned for him to remain for at least another season.