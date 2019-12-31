It was fully expected that the transfer rumours involving Chelsea would go into overdrive as soon as their transfer ban was lifted, and it hasn’t disappointed so far.

Frank Lampard has done an incredible job with his young squad, but you can’t help but feel they could do with some further quality, especially in the left back spot. The same could be said for Man City.

It’s a strange one from Chelsea’s point of view, Emerson started the season very well and looked like he would lock down the position. Injuries and a loss of form has changed that, while Marcos Alonso doesn’t look comfortable playing as an orthodox full back.

As good as Pep Guardiola is, it does look like he has a blind spot when it comes to signing full backs. Benjamin Mendy was embarrassed as he was brushed aside by Adama Traore against Wolves recently, so they could do with another option.

According to Inews, they look set to battle for Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, who is rated at around £60m but there’s a feeling that interest from both clubs could push that fee even higher.

The report does go on to suggest that Leicester have no intention of letting him go, but it could be interesting to see what could happen if a big offer comes in. We saw Leicester’s Premier League winning side dismantled shortly after their success, so their fans will be hoping this one sticks together for a bit longer.

Even if neither side signs Chilwell next month, it looks like the left back spot is a priority for both.