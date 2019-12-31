Chelsea enquire over potential bargain £25m+ swoop, six-man shortlist touted for January

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner as there is confusion over his release clause.

The 23-year-old has been in stunning form so far this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 10 assists in 25 appearances as he continues to impress.

It’s seemingly a matter of time before he gets a move to a European giant, and it could be Chelsea who swoop first amid ongoing speculation over potential interest from the Blues.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have made enquiries over Werner’s release clause ahead of the January transfer window, with some reports suggesting that it is as low as £25.6m, while others claim it could be as high as £51.2m.

Time will tell what the official figure is and whether or not it’s enough to put Chelsea off from making a bid, but the report goes on to suggest that they won’t be short of alternative options if they decide to look elsewhere.

Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Leon Bailey and Samuel Chukwueze are all specifically named in the report as being on the Chelsea transfer shortlist, and so with their transfer ban being reduced to allow them to sign players in the New Year, it will be fascinating to see who Frank Lampard brings in to give them a timely boost.

It’s added that the likes of Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi could be used in a swap deal for a potential target in January as both forwards have struggled for playing time this season, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for Chelsea to reshuffle their attack.