Chelsea have reportedly responded to interest from Inter in defender Marcos Alonso by putting a €45m valuation on the Spaniard.

The 29-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI under Frank Lampard so far this season, having been limited to 14 appearances.

He has been left out of the squad altogether for eight of the last nine Premier League games and so that would suggest that the Blues are open to letting him leave if he doesn’t have a role to play.

However, it doesn’t sound as though he’ll go cheap if Inter want to prise him away from Stamford Bridge to set up a reunion with Conte, as it’s reported by Tuttomercatoweb, via Tuttosport, that they will ask for €45m to green light an exit.

It’s suggested that it could be a move to not only scare Inter off but also one against Conte after their less than amicable split after his stint in charge at Chelsea, and so it could force the current joint leaders of Serie A to look elsewhere.

Alonso’s teammate Emerson Palmieri has also been linked with a move to Inter next year, but Sporting Lisbon’s Marcos Acuna is said to be a more realistic target if the Premier League giants aren’t interested in doing business with Inter in January.

Given Conte and Inter are currently scrapping with Juventus for the Scudetto as they sit level on points after 17 games, signings next month could be decisive in giving them the lift needed for the second half of the campaign.

In turn, it could be a priority to add experience and individuals who can make an immediate impact, and with Alonso also boasting experience of playing in Italy previously with Fiorentina, it could make it a smart move for Inter.

That said, €45m seems far too much to be spending on the Spaniard, and so if accurate, it will surely be enough to force Conte to look elsewhere.