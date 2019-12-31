Arsenal are reportedly prepared for bad news on Calum Chambers as it’s claimed that he may have suffered an ACL injury vs Chelsea at the weekend.

The 24-year-old lasted just 23 minutes of the crunch encounter at the Emirates before limping off with assistance from the medical staff.

SEE MORE: Major concern for Arsenal as Gunners tipped to struggle to convince star to stay next year

While he didn’t need a stretcher and was trying to walk on his own weight, it would have been hoped by all concerned at Arsenal that it wasn’t as serious as first feared.

However, according to The Mirror, the news isn’t good as after further scans were carried out on the injured knee, it is now suggested that Chambers may well have sustained damage to his ACL.

There hasn’t been an official statement from Arsenal on the matter as of yet so it’s unclear as to how long Chambers could be sidelined for, but if the report above is accurate and the severity of the problem is as stated, it could be a while until he’s back out on the pitch.

The Daily Mail have even gone so far as to suggest that he may not be able to feature again this season.

It will be a major blow for the Gunners if he is indeed ruled out for an extended period of time, as the last thing that Mikel Arteta needed was another headache in defence given how porous they’ve been so far this season.

Arsenal have conceded 30 goals in just 20 Premier League games, giving them the joint-worst defensive record of the top 12 sides in the standings.

While several other key individuals have all been battling their own injury problems in recent times, Chambers would have hoped to cement his place in the starting line-up moving forward by impressing against Chelsea.

Things started brilliantly for the hosts as they were dominant in the opening half, but after the disappointment of going on to lose the game on Sunday, they’ve now been dealt more bad news it seems with real concern over how long Chambers could be ruled out for.