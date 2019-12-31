Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could reportedly be dealt a major blow as there are concerns over how long Scott McTominay could be out injured.

The 23-year-old has been a key part of the United line-up so far this season, making 21 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with three goals and an assist to go with his overall influence on the side with his tenacity and work-rate.

There has no doubt been improvement and development in his game as he continues to gain experience and maturity, and particularly with Paul Pogba being sidelined with his own injury problem, McTominay has been a vital figure for Solskjaer.

However, as noted by The Daily Mail, it has been suggested that the Red Devils fear that the midfield ace could be sidelined for up to eight weeks as scans have revealed he has sustained knee ligament damage.

As noted by Sky Sports, Solskjaer himself suggested that the Scottish international could be out for around four weeks with the issue at the weekend, but this latest update now suggests it could be double that and his absence would be a huge blow for Man Utd as they continue to try and compete on multiple fronts.

There has been no official update provided by the club as of yet and so that will ultimately be what matters at this stage as they’ll no doubt release a new statement on McTominay when they have all the results of the scans and can put a recovery timeline in place.

Nevertheless, the latest suggestions are not positive as Solskjaer himself feared a lengthy spell on the sidelines for McTominay, as per the Sky Sports report above, but it seems as though it may be worse than he thought.