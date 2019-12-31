The circus that surrounded Luis Figo shows exactly why few players move between Real Madrid and Barcelona directly, but it’s still rare for players to play for both clubs in their career.

We’ve seen it with the likes of Javier Saviola, but his time at Real Madrid was disappointing and attracted little controversy, so it would be interesting to see what kind of reaction a former Barcelona player at the top of his game moving to Madrid would get.

Adama Traore has been a kind of frustrating wildcard for Wolves in the past couple of years. His pace and dribbling ability is truly frightening but his decision making usually let him down. Recently we’ve seen him start to show some consistency and end product, so if any team could get the best out of him then he could be unstoppable.

A recent report from AS has shown us that the Wolves star would be open to making the move to The Bernabeu. It’s not the most enthusiastic endorsement of a team, but Traore said “If I have to go to Madrid, I will go”.

That does make it sound like his agent might be calling the shots for him, but it does seem clear that his history with Barcelona won’t stop him making that move. He doesn’t tell the full story, but he also hints that his departure from Barca was on bad terms, so there could be a thought of revenge in his mind.

It’s just speculation at this point, but it would be a surprise if there isn’t some interest in him from big clubs over the next year or so.