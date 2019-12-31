Juventus and Inter will reportedly clash off the pitch again in the transfer market as they’ve both set their sights on Sandro Tonali.

The 19-year-old impressed for Brescia during their promotion campaign from Serie B last season, and he has proven his ability to perform at the top level so far this year.

SEE MORE: Juventus close in on €35m+ signing with medical scheduled for this week

Likened to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo given the similarities in their position on the pitch and attributes, those are some big shoes to fill for the youngster as he looks to make a name for himself rather than be compared to football greats, but there is little doubt that he has a big future ahead of him.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no real surprise then that the two leading clubs in Serie A currently are interested in him as per Tuttomercatoweb, via Tuttosport, as they report on how Juve and Inter are both keen on snapping the teenager up.

It’s added that a summer deal is most likely rather than an agreement over a January switch, although there is no suggestion as of yet that either club are anywhere near securing a deal.

Nevertheless, they may want to act sooner rather than later to have a deal in place for next summer, as they will not want to miss out on such a top talent, especially with a direct rival also ready to pounce if the opportunity is there.

Time will tell if firstly Tonali believes that next summer is the right moment for him to move on and try to take the next step in his career, as gaining experience and developing his game with Brescia this season doesn’t seem like such a bad strategy.

However, when the calibre of clubs such as Juve and Inter come knocking, it will surely be difficult for him to ignore for too much longer.