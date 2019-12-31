Juventus will reportedly see Dejan Kulusevski undergo his medical either on Thursday or Friday as he closes in on a switch to Turin.

The 19-year-old has impressed this season while on loan at Parma, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 19 appearances.

He’s set to return to Atalanta at the end of the season, but Juventus are ready to swoop and complete a deal to snap him up instead.

As reported by Goal Italy, he is expected to arrive in Turin either on Thursday or Friday this week to undergo his medical with an official announcement not far behind if all goes to plan.

It’s certainly a big investment from Juventus as The Guardian note that the deal is said to be worth €35m, plus a further €10m in possible add-ons, and so they are seemingly showing a lot of faith in the youngster to make a long-term impact for them.

The one key factor which still needs to be determined is whether or not he completes his loan spell with Parma and joins Juventus at the end of the season, or if that is ended early and he makes the immediate switch to link up with the Bianconeri.

Given that they’re currently involved in a real scrap with rivals Inter for the Serie A title and want to continue to compete on multiple fronts between now and the end of the season, it would arguably make more sense to bring in Kulusevski as soon as possible.

That said, he is certainly benefiting from regular playing time and a prominent role at Parma, and so giving him another six months with the Serie A outfit could be a great way for him to improve, develop and gain experience before making his big move.