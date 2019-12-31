Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly hopeful of seeing Adam Lallana sign a new one-year contract rather than leave on a free next summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Reds from Southampton in 2014 but injuries have been a major problem for him over the past few seasons as he has played in just 31 games over the last two campaigns.

That said, he has managed to play a key role for Liverpool so far this season as he’s made 14 appearances across all competitions, but with his current deal set to expire in the summer, it has raised question marks over his future at Anfield.

According to The Telegraph, Klopp’s stance on the matter is clear as it’s reported that he wants Lallana to put pen to paper on a new deal which will extend his stay with the Merseyside giants for another 12 months.

However, it’s added that the German tactician is also aware of Lallana’s quality warranting a bigger role, and so he won’t stand in the way if he wishes to secure a more prominent role elsewhere rather than being a squad player at Anfield, even if it means losing him on a free transfer.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, as it will no doubt be a hugely difficult decision for the player himself too as he’ll have to weigh up the positives and negatives of his current situation.

On one hand, he’s at a club which is showing clear signs of being capable of competing for major trophies year in and year out moving forward and are establishing themselves as the stand-out side in Europe.

That will surely be difficult to walk away from, but at this stage of his career, Lallana may also feel frustrated over his lack of playing time and starts, which in turn could make a move away this summer a tempting solution as he will be able to talk to other clubs from Wednesday onwards.