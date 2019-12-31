Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly ‘facing a huge battle’ to convince talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club beyond this season.

The 30-year-old has had a huge impact on the Gunners since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund last year, as he’s scored 56 goals and provided 13 assists in 89 appearances.

While Arsenal haven’t been able to kick on and achieve their objectives in that time, there is little doubt that they’ll need Aubameyang to lead their charge if they are to get back to where they want to be in the Champions League and competing for major trophies.

However, as reported by The Telegraph, it’s suggested that there are serious doubts over the Gabon international’s long-term future in north London, and Arteta faces a big challenge to convince him to stay past the end of this season.

It’s noted that he has 18 months remaining on his current deal and with Arsenal staring at another failure to qualify for the Champions League this season, it could force the prolific striker to consider his options in the summer to play at the level that he wants to be at.

If Arsenal can’t provide him with that opportunity as they currently sit down in 12th place in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, then he will clearly have to go elsewhere to get it.

Time will tell how things play out this season, but if the Gunners can’t claim a top-four finish or use the Europa League as a path to get back to Europe’s top table for another year, it could be a major setback in trying to keep their best players at the club.