It’s always a curious situation when it’s obvious that a player will leave a club when their contract expires in the Summer. It’s likely that any slight mistake will see the fans questioning their attitude and commitment to the club.

The future of Christian Eriksen at Spurs seems clear in the sense that he will be leaving, but nobody knows where yet. A report from The Telegraph via Football Espana has given some interesting insights into what may happen now.

The report indicates that Manchester United are confident that they will manage to sign the Dane on a free transfer next Summer, despite ongoing links with Real Madrid.

They indicate that there was a verbal agreement between Eriksen and Real last Summer, but no move ever materialised. It’s easy to throw figures around a few years after the event, but they also indicate that Madrid wanted to sign him in 2018 but Spurs quoted them €150m to sign him so nothing ever happened.

It’s also interesting from Spurs’ point of view. They are generally lauded for being careful and doing good business in the transfer market, but they look set to lose a player who was valued highly for nothing in a few months time.

There’s still no sign that anything has been agreed at this point, but you do wonder if Tottenham should look to take any offer now and move on. Football Espana also quote a report from Diario which suggests United bid £20m for him this month.

It does look like he will be going, but we are still no closer to finding out where.