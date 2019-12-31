Peter Crouch issues funny response as hijacked vote elects him over Harry Kane to Spurs’ team of the decade

We’ve seen many recent examples why the general public cannot be trusted when it comes to a democratic vote, some don’t take it seriously and the end result is carnage and ruin for the entire nation.

Obviously I’m directly referring to the public vote to nominate players to Tottenham’s team of the decade. You could argue that nobody has been as consistently brilliant for Spurs in recent years than Harry Kane, but it appears the vote was hijacked and someone else got in the team instead:

We managed to hijack the Spurs poll to put Peter Crouch over England’s golden boy Harry Kane in their team of the decade. Good work. ??? pic.twitter.com/OGqUsAGvNO — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 30, 2019

There’s no doubting that Peter Crouch was a decent player for Spurs in the past decade, but Kane has scored 181 goals and carried the team on his back at times, so it’s pretty clear that he should’ve got the nod.

It appears that Peter Crouch also just about agrees with that sentiment, although it’s not an overwhelming endorsement for the current Spurs striker:

I think it’s a close one but Harry just edges it for me — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 30, 2019

We’ve become exposed to plenty of Crouch’s sarcasm and humour over the past few months so it’s no surprise to see him offer a pretty funny response.

The main problem with Harry Kane is despite his excellence, it’s quite difficult to like him if you don’t support Spurs or England, so the vote isn’t quite the travesty it would be if a popular player was excluded.

Hopefully lessons will be learned here from Spurs’ social media team – don’t let the public vote if you want a serious answer to something.