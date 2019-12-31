Picture: Celtic ace faces ban after grabbing Alfredo Morelos in his sensitive area

The fall out from Rangers’ victory over Celtic at the weekend continues as there are still multiple talking points from the game which need sorted out.

From a neutral point of view the game had everything, Alfredo Morelos was incredible up front but still missed a sitter and got sent off for diving, Celtic missed a penalty and scored thanks to a handball while Steven Gerrard completely lost it and started slapping the cameras at the final whistle.

One moment that might have been overlooked was this tussle which was both off and on the ball from Ryan Christie, as he grabbed a hold of the Colombian’s nether regions:

The BBC have since reported that Christie could face a ban for the incident. You can see the video in their report, it does look like it happened quite quickly so it’s hard to tell how intentional it was.

Morelos still hasn’t scored against Celtic, but it’s hard to think of anything else he hasn’t done or had done to him in one of these fixtures now.