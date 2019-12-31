Liverpool are reportedly in talks over the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla, but would have to splash out £65m to meet his release clause.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a productive spell with Nantes before joining Sevilla this past summer, and he has since gone on to establish himself as a key figure for the La Liga giants.

It appears as though that good form has captured the attention of Liverpool, as the Daily Mail report, via El Desmarque, that the Merseyside giants are already in talks over the potential signing of the Brazilian defensive ace and that they are willing to pay his £65m release clause.

The report adds that Real Madrid have also identified Carlos as a possible long-term successor to Sergio Ramos, and so perhaps that says a lot in itself about the quality and potential that he has moving forward to be a fundamental figure for a top club.

Given how dominant Liverpool have been in the Premier League so far this season as they have firmly established themselves as the favourites for the title, coupled with their ongoing success in Europe and in other cup competitions, it’s difficult to even pick an area of the squad for improvement.

That said, with the likes of Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all picking up injuries over the past two years which has led to a lack of consistency at the back alongside Virgil van Dijk, it could be argued that signing another defensive rock to partner the Dutchman could be a great bit of business to solidify an already top-class backline.

That’s where Carlos has seemingly come into the picture, and so it remains to be seen whether or not there is any progress in talks between the respective parties which leads to an agreement ahead of the January transfer window.

£65m is a lot of money, especially for a player not yet tested at the very highest level, but as seen with Van Dijk, if he turns out to be a pillar of the side moving forward with the club identifying him as an important signing, then it will simply be seen as money well spent if Liverpool can maintain their success in the coming years.