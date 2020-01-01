Arsenal are reportedly considering bringing back 24-year-old midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finnish international joined the Gunners’ youth team in 2012 and played there for three years. Kamara found it hard to break into the senior team and made his only appearance in a League Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday in October 2015. Following loan spells at Southend United and Colchester United, the midfielder was sold to Dundee United. Following two seasons there, Kamara joined Rangers. The 24-year-old has made 29 appearances under Steven Gerrard this season, scoring a goal in a League Cup match against Livingston FC.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are considering re-signing Kamara and the club’s scouts have been watching him. The Finnish international has been doing well with Rangers so far and provided the Gunners do manage to sign him, he would be a fine addition to their squad. Granit Xhaka has been linked to a move to Hertha Berlin with the Sun via L’Equipe claiming that the Bundesliga have made an offer to sign him on loan with the option to buy him for £25.6 million. If the Swiss international does depart, then Kamara would be an ideal replacement.