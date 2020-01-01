According to Sport Mediaset, Adrien Rabiot could leave Juventus less than six months after joining the Serie A giants on a free transfer in the summer.

The Frenchman hasn’t featured very much for the ‘Old Lady’ so far this term and Serie A champions’ efforts to sign Atalanta and Parma sensation Dejan Kulusevski could have a bearing on his future.

Sport Mediaset claim that Juventus would consider offers in the region between €25m and €30m (£21m and £25) for the ace.

The report claims that Everton are also interested in signing the central midfielder.

It’s added that Juventus would be open to parting ways with the ace if they can secure Kulusevski’s arrival in January, the stumbling block appears to be Parma wishing to keep the Swedish sensation until the end of the season.

Since joining from PSG this summer on a free transfer, Rabiot has only made five league starts for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

With Mikel Arteta now at the helm at Arsenal, it’s not surprising to see that the former midfield maestro is hoping to bolster his side’s presence in the middle of the park.

With Rabiot having plenty of top club experience with Paris Saint-Germain prior to his move to Juventus, there’s no doubting that he’s aware of the challenges that come with playing for an elite club.

With Rabiot just 24 years old, this could be a brilliant signing for the Gunners, the Frenchman still has plenty of time to reach his superstar potential.