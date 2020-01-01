Arsenal to attempt to solve defensive problems with William Saliba recall

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are set to make an enquiry to AS Saint-Etienne over the possibility of William Saliba joining up with the Gunners in the January transfer window.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners parted with £27m to sign Saliba this summer, the promising 18-year-old was then sent back to the French outfit on a loan until the end of the season.

At the time, it seemed like a good decision for the ace not to join up with the north London outfit immediately, but given the team’s recent defensive woes there’s every chance that Saliba could return and bolster the underwhelming backline.

The Mirror add that the Gunners are considering cutting Saliba’s loan short given their defensive injury crisis; Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are all currently sidelined.

Saliba has dealt with his own injury problems this season, the Gunners can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to keeping their players fit.

Saliba has made 7 appearances for his boyhood club this season, do you think that the youngster’s ready for the challenges of Premier League football?